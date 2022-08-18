Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $14,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $777,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $76.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,452. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.22. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.