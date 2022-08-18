Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,532,000 after purchasing an additional 53,541 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 45,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 10,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.34. 42,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,916,501. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.50.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.