Financial Comparison: STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Artivion (NYSE:AORT)

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Artivion has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Artivion and STRATA Skin Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artivion $298.84 million 3.11 -$14.83 million ($0.44) -52.32 STRATA Skin Sciences $29.98 million 1.16 -$2.71 million ($0.16) -6.25

Profitability

STRATA Skin Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Artivion. Artivion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STRATA Skin Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Artivion and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artivion -5.55% 3.42% 1.29% STRATA Skin Sciences -17.34% -23.39% -11.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Artivion and STRATA Skin Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artivion 0 1 3 0 2.75 STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Artivion presently has a consensus price target of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.72%. Given Artivion’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Artivion is more favorable than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Artivion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Artivion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Artivion beats STRATA Skin Sciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artivion

(Get Rating)

Artivion Inc. manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo. It also provides E-xtra design engineering systems for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-nside, an off-the-shelf stent graft for the treatment of thoraco-abdominal disease; E-vita THORACIC 3G for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; E-nya, a thoracic stent graft system for the minimally invasive repair of lesions of the descending aorta; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, and aneurysmal iliac side branches; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system. In addition, the company offers synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures; PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures; cardiac laser therapy products for angina treatment; CryoVein femoral vein and CryoArtery femoral artery vascular preservation services; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valves and the On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; CarbonAid CO2 diffusion catheters and Chord-X ePTFE sutures for mitral chordal replacement; and ascyrus medical dissection stents, as well as pyrolytic carbon coating services to medical device manufacturers. It serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. The company was formerly known as CryoLife, Inc. and changed its name to Artivion Inc. in January 2022. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

(Get Rating)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC and Pharos excimer lasers, VTRAC lamp systems, and TheraClear treatment systems that are used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, acne, and other skin conditions. The company distributes its products internationally through distributors, and domestically directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

