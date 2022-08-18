Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.52

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.52 and traded as high as $35.97. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 41,198,913 shares changing hands.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLF. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,353,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,009,000 after purchasing an additional 54,470 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 283.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,861,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606,587 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $2,788,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 67,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 446,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 39,310 shares in the last quarter.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

