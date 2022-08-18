Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FC. Laurentian decreased their price target on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Up 1.3 %

FC opened at C$12.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 25.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03. The firm has a market cap of C$441.40 million and a P/E ratio of 13.62. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of C$11.40 and a 52 week high of C$15.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.15.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.57%.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

See Also

