First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAF. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in First American Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter worth $930,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,001,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,978.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

