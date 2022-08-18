First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $211,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.46 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.52.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.083 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

