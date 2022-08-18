First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after buying an additional 49,228 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Price Performance

NXTG opened at $67.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average is $70.69. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a one year low of $62.53 and a one year high of $83.49.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.553 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

