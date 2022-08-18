First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after buying an additional 49,228 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Price Performance
NXTG opened at $67.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average is $70.69. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a one year low of $62.53 and a one year high of $83.49.
First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Increases Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG)
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.