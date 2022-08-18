First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stock Position Cut by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,355 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 3.2% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 165,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,093,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,336. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $57.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.106 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.

