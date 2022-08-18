First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.98 and last traded at $54.35. Approximately 101,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 144,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.13.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.16.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.293 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
