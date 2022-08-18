First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.77

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.77 and traded as high as $28.66. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 306,154 shares changing hands.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 30,919 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 152.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 72,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 44,081 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

