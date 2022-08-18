First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Holdings Lifted by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,831 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $18.14 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35.

