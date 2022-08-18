First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Position Lowered by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,849 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,869. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

