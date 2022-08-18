Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,660 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Fiserv worth $67,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.62. 9,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.46. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

