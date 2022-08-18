Floki Inu (FLOKI) Price Down 7.8% This Week

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Floki Inu has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Floki Inu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Floki Inu has a market cap of $132.81 million and $2.82 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,409.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004299 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00129342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00034261 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00067616 BTC.

About Floki Inu

Floki Inu is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,318,009,674,550 coins. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Floki Inu (FLOKI) is an Ethereum-based meme token. Telegram “

