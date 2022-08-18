Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Flushing Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Flushing Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 44.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FFIC opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.71. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $110,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,175.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $110,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,175.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flushing Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

