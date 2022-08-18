Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Shares Up 2.1%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $2.97. 58,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 62,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Flux Power Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.

Get Flux Power alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLUX. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Flux Power during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Flux Power by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 237,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flux Power by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 770,429 shares during the last quarter. 57.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.