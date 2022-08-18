Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Michael G. Ellis Sells 10,000 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $269,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,663.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Flywire Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $27.15 on Thursday. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Flywire by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth $1,977,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Flywire by 273.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 44,545 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Flywire to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Flywire in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

