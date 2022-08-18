Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $2,110,318.31 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 78,131 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Jo Natauri sold 86,068 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40.

On Monday, June 6th, Jo Natauri sold 41,300 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $794,199.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jo Natauri sold 451,401 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jo Natauri sold 76,517 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $1,479,838.78.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jo Natauri sold 13,818 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $265,029.24.

On Thursday, May 19th, Jo Natauri sold 123,843 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88.

FLYW stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.15. 1,039,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,860. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Flywire by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 77,459 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Flywire by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 70,863 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Flywire by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,246,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,971,000 after buying an additional 189,979 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Flywire by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 802,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,152,000 after buying an additional 539,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,759,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLYW. Stephens began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Flywire to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

