Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Major Shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors Sells 1,653,986 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,653,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $41,928,545.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,910,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bain Capital Venture Investors also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 3rd, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,240,490 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $24,313,604.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,449,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 500.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 50,556 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 1st quarter valued at $19,279,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 549.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,927,000 after acquiring an additional 620,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at $5,895,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLYW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Flywire to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

