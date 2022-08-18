FOAM (FOAM) Market Capitalization Hits $9.73 Million

FOAM (FOAM) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. FOAM has a total market cap of $9.73 million and approximately $260.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,487.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004282 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00128825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00034829 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00070403 BTC.

FOAM Coin Profile

FOAM (FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FOAM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

