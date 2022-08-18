FOAM (FOAM) Market Capitalization Hits $9.73 Million

FOAM (FOAM) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. FOAM has a total market cap of $9.73 million and approximately $260.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,487.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003822 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004282 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002177 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00128825 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00034829 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00070403 BTC.
FOAM Coin Profile
FOAM (FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
FOAM Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
