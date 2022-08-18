FolgoryUSD (USDF) 24 Hour Volume Hits $482,818.00

FolgoryUSD (USDF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One FolgoryUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC on exchanges. FolgoryUSD has a market cap of $45.01 million and $482,818.00 worth of FolgoryUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FolgoryUSD has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FolgoryUSD Profile

FolgoryUSD (USDF) is a coin. FolgoryUSD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. FolgoryUSD’s official website is folgory.com. FolgoryUSD’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1. The official message board for FolgoryUSD is medium.com/@folgory/folgory-exchange-and-merchant-tool-1a013043f56a.

FolgoryUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a brand of Hashfort OU, a company licensed and regulated in Europe for exchange services and cryptocurrency wallets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolgoryUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FolgoryUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FolgoryUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

