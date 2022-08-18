Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.74.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

