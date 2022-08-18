Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 149,594 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 53,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 782,949 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 534,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,200,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

