Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Rating) rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

Formidable ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formidable ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,902 shares during the quarter. Formidable ETF makes up about 4.5% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 95.34% of Formidable ETF worth $23,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

