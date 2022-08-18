Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,130,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 11,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,980.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares of the company's stock, valued at $250,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 183.7% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 67.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 504.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 32,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 409.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.93. 4,769,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,713,534. Fortinet has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.60 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.16.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

