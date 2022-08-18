FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080,074 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition worth $10,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FOXW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Company Profile

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business in the biotechnology and/or telemedicine sector of the healthcare industry in North America.

