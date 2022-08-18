Francis Duhay Buys 7,751 Shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) Stock

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) Director Francis Duhay bought 7,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $47,591.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,911 shares in the company, valued at $128,393.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

enVVeno Medical Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of enVVeno Medical stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.29. 37,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,310. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVNO. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $5,150,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,444,000. ACT Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of enVVeno Medical by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 138,700 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of enVVeno Medical by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in enVVeno Medical during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

