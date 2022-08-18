Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Short Interest Update

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,830,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 16,130,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $341,998.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,907.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $341,998.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,907.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $70,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,107,051 in the last three months. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Freshworks by 60.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,343,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after buying an additional 506,781 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Freshworks in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Freshworks by 174.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 351,089 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Freshworks by 64.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 157,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 61,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Freshworks by 94.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares during the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freshworks Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Freshworks to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $15.77 on Thursday. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $53.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

