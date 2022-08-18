Frisch Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $557.51. 32,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,483. The firm has a market cap of $246.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

