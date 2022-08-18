Frisch Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $352.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,219. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.02.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,192,483 shares of company stock worth $26,478,117. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

