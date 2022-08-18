Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $1.43 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,998 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 442,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,312,000 after purchasing an additional 20,429 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 217,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,167,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.33. 45,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,569,558. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day moving average is $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $136.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.42.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

