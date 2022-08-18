Frisch Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,608,000. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for 1.8% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $698,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $125,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.40. The stock had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,774. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day moving average is $107.44. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $151.27.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.