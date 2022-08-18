Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,671 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $24,541,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,429,000 after acquiring an additional 279,593 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 844,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,534,000 after acquiring an additional 210,993 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth $9,633,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 231,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after acquiring an additional 160,448 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.47. The company had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,198. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $59.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.52.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.083 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th.

