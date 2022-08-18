Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 81 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Finally, Hernani LP bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,742,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.56. 5,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,649,604. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.