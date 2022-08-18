Front Barnett Associates LLC Acquires 1,492 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 2.1% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.42. 46,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,841. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.06 and a 200 day moving average of $202.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $103.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

