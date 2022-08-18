Front Barnett Associates LLC Buys 97 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 212,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for about 2.9% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $29,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,247,000 after buying an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after purchasing an additional 409,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

Shares of J traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.35. 4,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Engineering Group Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

