FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $2,285,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $740.30. 5,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $643.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $683.70.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

