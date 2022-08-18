FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in NIKE by 0.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 573,194 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $77,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $3,096,000. Searle & CO. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 17,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 7.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,857,807 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $519,107,000 after purchasing an additional 281,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.78. 55,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900,175. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $181.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

