FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. US Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.9% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.
Insider Activity at Danaher
Danaher Price Performance
Shares of DHR stock traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $291.06. The stock had a trading volume of 38,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,909. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.