FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. US Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.9% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $291.06. The stock had a trading volume of 38,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,909. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.