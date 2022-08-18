FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Lowers Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.53.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,212 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG traded down $7.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,121.72. 2,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,126. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,893.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,127.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

