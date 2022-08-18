FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Lowers Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.3 %

ADP traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $259.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,104. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.54.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.