FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 259 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $1,279,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 10.9% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 143.1% during the first quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 8,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.88. 36,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,404,569. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.41.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

