FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 100 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 256,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $831,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 20,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,091. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.00. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $233.55. The company has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

