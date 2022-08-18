FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 251 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1 %

TMUS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.44. The company had a trading volume of 23,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,433. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $147.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $182.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

