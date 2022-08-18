FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 320 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.0% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,285,000 after acquiring an additional 265,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,266,923,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QCOM traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.36. 42,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,410,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

