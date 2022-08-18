FY2022 EPS Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.90. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on A. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

A opened at $142.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.68. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

