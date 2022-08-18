FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bodycote plc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bodycote in a report issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Bodycote’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bodycote’s FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYPLF. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($12.45) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Bodycote from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 695 ($8.40) in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of BYPLF stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. Bodycote has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $8.95.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

