FY2022 EPS Estimates for Centric Health Corp. Decreased by Cormark (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centric Health in a report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

