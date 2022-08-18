FY2022 EPS Estimates for SCYNEXIS, Inc. Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SCYNEXIS in a report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.48) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.01). The consensus estimate for SCYNEXIS’s current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SCYNEXIS’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

SCYNEXIS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.25. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 1,557.60% and a negative return on equity of 169.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Institutional Trading of SCYNEXIS

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 293,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 20.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

